Gennaro Gattuso Says Leonardo Bonucci Wants AC Milan Exit Amid Juventus Rumours

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has said defender Leonardo Bonucci has asked to leave this summer amid rumours Juventus are keen to sign the player for a second time.

Speculation has simmered regarding Bonucci's future at Milan this summer, and Gattuso addressed the rumours head on during a press conference in the United States on the team's pre-season tour, per Football Italia.

"I've spoken to Leo and you need to be honest and say things as they are," he said. "Leo had a meeting with me, but I am not the club and he needs to talk to the directors. Until he leaves my dressing room, I want to see the Bonucci I've seen over the last 12 days—a professional Bonucci, he is the first to push the group and he is behaving as a great captain."

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal, Juventus are interested in bringing back their former player and would be happy to swap forward Gonzalo Higuain for Bonucci. The Serie A giants are said to be in "preliminary discussions" about a deal.

As noted by Italian Football TV, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the two clubs are working towards a possible swap; it's said Bonucci has been considering leaving Milan for a while, too:

Last summer it was a huge shock when Milan were able to land Bonucci as part of a significant pre-season recruitment drive.

While the San Siro club are a historic outfit, they've not been in a position to challenge for the big prizes for many years now. It made their acquisition of arguably the finest defender in the world at the time all the more remarkable.

Bonucci was given the captain's armband at Milan and while his form fluctuated, in the main he was a solid performer for the Milan outfit. However, they were unable to secure UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign and will compete in the UEFA Europa League again.

A return for Bonucci would be remarkable, as he was booed by his former supporters during Milan's meeting with Juve at the Allianz Stadium in April. The Juvefc.com account doesn't want to see the defender back in Bianconceri colours any time soon:

Football writer Arjun Pradeep also admitted he is apprehensive about the deal, noting Bonucci's celebration against Juventus in the fixture mentioned:

Having already made a number of signings this summer, including the spectacular capture of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, bringing in Bonucci would add even more depth to what is a formidable Juventus squad. If he could recapture his previous form in the black and white jersey, Juve would have an incredible defender available to them as well.

Although Juve supporters may not have completely forgiven Bonucci for moving last summer, football fans are a fickle breed. If he was to return, play well and propel the team towards major honours alongside the likes of Ronaldo, then you sense any lingering animosity would seep away.