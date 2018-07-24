Kingsley Coman Denies Arsenal Talks Amid Bayern Munich Exit Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has dismissed speculation that he has held talks with Arsenal this summer.

The France international has been linked with a possible move to the Gunners and was asked about the reports in an interview with Sport1 (h/t Metro).

"That's not true," said the winger when asked if he had already spoken with the Premier League outfit. "I've had no contact with Arsenal. I've just extended my contract here at Bayern, and I'm planning to stay for many more years."

