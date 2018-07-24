Kingsley Coman Denies Arsenal Talks Amid Bayern Munich Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Muenchen runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Bayern Muenchen and Besiktas at Allianz Arena on February 20, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has dismissed speculation that he has held talks with Arsenal this summer. 

The France international has been linked with a possible move to the Gunners and was asked about the reports in an interview with Sport1 (h/t Metro).

"That's not true," said the winger when asked if he had already spoken with the Premier League outfit. "I've had no contact with Arsenal. I've just extended my contract here at Bayern, and I'm planning to stay for many more years."

       

