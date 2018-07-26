NFL Players Who Should Thrive in New Roles for 2018 Fantasy Football

0 of 10

Jim Mone/Associated Press

In fantasy football, just as in the NFL, change is constant.

The annual carousel of roster movement powered by free agency and the draft has a huge impact on player values, whether it's that of the guys making moves or the ones staying put.

For some, a new role and/or new team means more than a different jersey or bigger paycheck. It's an opportunity to carve out a bigger role. To become a pivotal part of their team's success.

And to rack up the stats fantasy drafters drool over.

We're focusing on those players. For each of these youngsters and veterans there's a bigger, better role coming in 2018.

The sort of role that brings with it increased expectations.

And might bring with it a big fantasy season.