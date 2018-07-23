MMA Fighter with One Arm Nick Newell Aiming for UFC Contract

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 23, 2018

  1. Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract

  2. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  3. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

  4. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  5. Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics

  6. Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours

  7. Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic

  8. The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup

  9. Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds

  10. Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments

  11. Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious'

  12. Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life

  13. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  14. OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge

  15. Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste

  16. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  17. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  18. England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home'

  19. He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps

Right Arrow Icon

Nick "Notorious" Newell is a one-armed fighter who's ready to fight in the Octagon. How did he get to the UFC? Watch above to see exactly what Newell is fighting for.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The 5 Biggest Cash-Grab Fights in UFC History

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The 5 Biggest Cash-Grab Fights in UFC History

    Matthew Ryder
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gustafsson Out of UFC 227

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Gustafsson Out of UFC 227

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    One-Armed Fighter Aiming for UFC Contract

    Video Play Button
    MMA logo
    MMA

    One-Armed Fighter Aiming for UFC Contract

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Struve Shares Graphic Image of Gaping Cut from UFC Hamburg

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Struve Shares Graphic Image of Gaping Cut from UFC Hamburg

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting