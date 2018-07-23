Jared Sullinger on NBA Career: 'I Was Still a Kid, and I Really F--ked It Up'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Despite averaging double figures in three of his five NBA seasons, Jared Sullinger flamed out of the Association at age 25.

After a year out of the league, Sullinger said he knows his work ethic was at fault.

"I wasn't an NBA basketball player when I left the gym," Sullinger said, per Bob Baptist of The Athletic. "I was still a kid, and I really f--ked it up."

Sullinger, who was considered a potential top-five pick before injury questions dropped him to No. 21 overall in 2012, played his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics before an 11-game stint with the Toronto Raptors in 2016-17.

