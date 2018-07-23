Jared Sullinger on NBA Career: 'I Was Still a Kid, and I Really F--ked It Up'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Toronto Raptors center Jared Sullinger (0) is trailed by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Despite averaging double figures in three of his five NBA seasons, Jared Sullinger flamed out of the Association at age 25.

After a year out of the league, Sullinger said he knows his work ethic was at fault.

"I wasn't an NBA basketball player when I left the gym," Sullinger said, per Bob Baptist of The Athletic. "I was still a kid, and I really f--ked it up."

Sullinger, who was considered a potential top-five pick before injury questions dropped him to No. 21 overall in 2012, played his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics before an 11-game stint with the Toronto Raptors in 2016-17. 

          

