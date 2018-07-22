Cubs Give Young Fan 2 Baseballs After Middle-Aged Man Steals Foul Ball

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, autographs for fans before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Going to a baseball game comes with some unwritten rules. One of the biggest is that you don't steal balls from kids in the stands.

An adult fan forgot this rule during the Chicago Cubs' 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday at Wrigley Field:

A throw into the stands from Chicago first base coach Will Venable landed on the ground, and the older man pounced on the opportunity to get a souvenir.

Luckily, the Cubs rectified the situation by giving the kid two replacement balls, including one from Javier Baez:

Instead of the youngster leaving the game with nothing but disappointment and some trust issues, the Cubs likely earned a fan for life.

