Every NFL Team's Biggest Sleeper Heading into Training Camps

0 of 32

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The summer layover ends, and training camp brings the first sign of the 2018 NFL season. After gathering spring reports, we can formulate thoughts on who potentially flashes through August.

Typically high draft picks come into the year with loaded expectations placed on their shoulders. Middle-round rookies, veterans in new places and players coming off injury may creep up on us as summer sleepers.

In these cases, players don't have a lock on a position. There's room to expand their roles, but a lackluster training camp could bury them on the depth chart or lead to a meeting with the Turk.

We'll focus on rookies and veterans who could shake up the pecking order at their positions or push for contributing roles in the upcoming season. Most of the sleepers didn't find their names in major headlines, but several made good impressions in smaller roles last season or during spring practices.