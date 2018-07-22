Report: Bobby Knight Ripped Donald Trump's Proposed Wall in 2016 Meeting

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

College basketball coaching legend Bob Knight is a fan of President Donald Trump. He stumped for him on the campaign trail in the state of Indiana and supported him during his race against Hillary Clinton.

The one spot they disagree on, however, is Trump's proposed border wall.

"But really the one thing, the one thing I just can't understand is... Well, he's just got to stop talking about this f--king wall," Knight told a group of Trump staff members and volunteers in 2016, per Jonathan Swan of Axios.

The wall on the Mexican border was one of Trump's biggest campaign promises, with many chanting "build the wall" still at rallies more than a year into his presidency.

"I go everywhere," Knight said, "all over the country. And people tell me 'Donald Trump is awesome but I don't understand the wall.'"

"I'm telling you," Knight continued, "people don't understand the wall and you've got to stop talking about the wall. Trump's gonna win. But you've got to stop talking about the wall."

Trump has not backed off from the border wall after winning the presidency. The wall has not, however, begun construction despite the president's multiple claims that it has.

Knight hasn't spoken much about politics during Trump's presidency but made it clear he supports him in an interview on Fox News last year.

"We have a president of the United States who loves this country. Let's do what's best for America. He's here to make sure that America is as good as it can be," Knight said.