UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Winners, Scorecards for Shogun vs. Smith Card

Anthony Smith took a huge win over Mauricio "Shogun" Rua at UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, knocking the veteran out in the first round.

The former light heavyweight champion didn't go down but was out on his feet when the fight was stopped.

In the co-main event, Corey Anderson dominated Glover Teixeira to grab a unanimous-decision win. Here's a look at the full results from the main card:

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith: Smith def. Rua by KO (punches) at 1:29 of Round 1

Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson: Anderson def. Teixeira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda: Azaitar def. Miranda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura: Tybura def. Struve by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada: Roberts def. Zawada by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Smith in Line for Alexander Gustafsson Bout

Lionheart is now 2-0 since moving up to light heavyweight, boasting wins over the legendary Rashad Evans and now Shogun. Sure, Rua is 36 years old, but he was on a three-fight win streak and beat the impressive Anderson at UFC 198 (more on him later).

Crucially, Smith wasted little energy in the win, countering Rua beautifully before unleashing a barrage of punches. A perfect elbow ended the fight, and the referee stepped in at the right time.

He then called out a massive name in the division:

Gustafsson is scheduled to fight at UFC 227 on August 8, and with Volkan Ozdemirdropping out of the event, he's still without an opponent. Smith seems more than willing to face him in Los Angeles on short notice, and after Sunday's performance, it's a matchup the UFC at least has to consider.

Anderson Grabs a Statement Win

Yes, Teixeira is 38 years old and showed it on Sunday with some predictable stand-upfighting and looping shots that took far too long to find their target. But the Brazilian entered the fight ranked as one of the top light heavyweights in the UFC for a reason, and the manner in which Anderson shut him down was impressive.

This perfectly timed uppercut in the first round was a sign of things to come:

With a good jab, great pressure and dominant wrestling, Anderson didn't give Teixeira any chances to catch his breath or work an opening. And when punches did land, the 28-year-old took them well and didn't let them slow down his advance.

The fact he put together such a complete outing as a replacement was quite something:

Anderson has now won two in a row to bounce back from consecutive losses against JimiManuwa and Ovince Saint Preux. With one more quality win under his belt, talk of a possible title shot may well pick up.

Zawada Should Get Another Shot After Roberts Loss

Zawada was a late injury-replacement for Alan Jouban and made his UFC debut in Hamburg on Sunday, losing by split decision.

The 27-year-old put on a solid show against a veteran fighter who only has two losses in his UFC career and has been a regular on the roster for years. He certainly won Round 2, in which his opponent seemed to tire, and the decision could easily have gone his way.

After the fight, many praised both for their great outing:

His opponent took to Twitter to praise Zawada as well:

If Zawada can put together that kind of performance as a late substitute, he deserves the chance to impress the organisation with a full camp. The UFC's welterweight division runs deep enough―it shouldn't be much of a challenge to find him a good opponent.