UFC Hamburg Hosts One of the Most Lopsided Beatings in UFC History

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany was a largely ho-hum event, full of forgettable matchups between mid-level talents. One of the few memorable bouts on the preliminary card was Aleksandar Rakic vs. Justin Ledet, but it wasn't exciting because it was a particularly interesting fight.

No, it was memorable because Ledet endured one of the worst beatdowns in UFC history.

From the very beginning, Rakic had little difficulty scoring takedowns and advancing to positions where he could land solid ground-and-pound. Ledet managed to stay alive...but couldn't do much else. As a result, all three rounds saw Ledet pinned to his back and absorbing punishment for an extended period of time.

On paper, this stands as one of the most lopsided fights in UFC history. According to the official FightMetric stats for the fight, the total strike count came in at a whopping 263 to 28 in Rakic's favor (104 to 12 in terms of significant strikes). The judges' scorecards at the end of the fight spoke to that, too, as Rakic won via unanimous decision to the tune of 30-24, 30-24, 30-25.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Though one might jump to the conclusion that this was a squash in favor of the European fighter, this actually stood as a competitive matchup on paper. Rakic entered the Octagon with a 9-1 record, with his most recent fight being his successful UFC debut. Ledet, by comparison, had a better record of 9-0 (1) with three of those wins coming in the Octagon.

Because of Ledet's success to this point and how thoroughly Rakic managed to beat him, the Austrian suddenly becomes an interesting up-and-coming talent at 205 pounds. It will be interesting to see what comes next for him in the cage.

As for Ledet, well, hopefully this doesn't end up being too much of a setback for him.