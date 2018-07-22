Porn Star Kiara Mia Speaks to TMZ About Her Date with Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to reporters before NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Year one under coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit of a whirlwind for the San Francisco 49ers with new systems to install and a midseason quarterback change to Jimmy Garoppolo. It's far different this year as the Niners wrap up the offseason program. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made headlines last week when he was spotted out with adult film star Kiara Mia, and now the world has some insight into their relationship.

TMZ caught up with Mia on Saturday night to get the scoop on her night with Garoppolo (warning: NSFW language):

In case you missed it, TMZ previously broke down the date:

Mia said she will be a good-luck charm for Garoppolo. She predicted a Super Bowl victory in the 49ers' future because "everything I touch turns to gold."

