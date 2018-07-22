Conor McGregor's Attorney Denies Report Fighter Is Nearing Plea Deal

Rashid Umar Abbasi/Associated Press

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Conor McGregor was nearing a plea deal for his April arrest when he attacked a bus during the UFC 223 media day, but his attorney, Cozen O’Connor, wasted little time in denying that report.

MMAFighting's Marc Raimondi passed along a statement from O'Connor on Sunday:

After injuring three fighters in the attack, McGregor was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor assault. Per TMZ Sports, the plea deal would reduce the felony charge to a misdemeanor and would include probation rather than jail time.

The April attack was in retaliation for Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting one of McGregor's teammates, Artem Lobov, earlier in the week. McGregor wound up injuring other fighters, though, when he threw a guardrail at the bus (warning: NSFW language):

The Irish star later turned himself in to police.

While some may have believed the outburst was just a publicity stunt, UFC President Dana White told TMZ "that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life." White also told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that the attack was "the most despicable thing in UFC history."

Now, with a plea deal apparently not in the works, McGregor must wait for the legal process to play itself out to see what his future holds.