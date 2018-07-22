British Open 2018 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Sunday

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

The battle for the Claret Jug heated up on Sunday, as everything was on the line in the final round of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland.

No golfer was able to separate himself from the field through the first three rounds. Reigning Open champ Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele started the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at nine-under, with 16 others within five strokes of the lead.

Among those in contention is three-time Open champ Tiger Woods, who found himself four shots back after a five-under 66 on Day 3. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is long gone after having missed the cut as a result of shooting six-over in the first two rounds.

The Open Championship 2018 Leaderboard — Final Round (as of 11:30 a.m. ET)

T1. Tiger Woods (-7) through 8

T1. Xander Schaufele (-7) through 6

T3. Francesco Molinari (-6) through 8

T3. Jordan Spieth (-6) through 6

T5. Eddie Pepperell (-5)

T5. Kevin Chappell (-5) through 8

T5. Kevin Kisner (-5) through 8

T8. Ryan Moore (-4) through 17

T8. Tony Finau (-4) through 14

T8. Matt Kuchar (-4) through 10

T8. Rory McIlroy (-4) through 10

Spieth entered Sunday as the favorite:

However, a rough start to the day saw him start to fall down the board. He posted a bogey and a double bogey on back-to-back holes on the front nine, dropping him from the lead.

Woods, meanwhile, was ready to take advantage of his opponent's mistakes early on. He picked up a pair of birdies on the front nine while avoiding any disastrous mistakes.

Ultimately, the 42-year-old American was able to grab a share of the lead and put himself in position to make a run at his 15th major title.

If Woods can hold on, it would be his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy is also firmly in contention after shooting five-under through the first three rounds. Although he bogeyed two of his first five holes, he managed to rebound near the end of the front nine and picked up a birdie on the ninth to get back on track. As a result, he remains near the top of the leaderboard, just a few strokes back.

Justin Thomas—who missed the cut after shooting four-over during the first two rounds—is looking forward to what is shaping up to be a dramatic finish:

There's plenty of drama still to unfold in Scotland. With Tiger in the lead and others hot on his tail, golf fans won't want to miss what's remaining of the final round.