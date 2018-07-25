Alphonso Davies Completes Bayern Munich Transfer from MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies will become the most expensive export from Major League Soccer after agreeing to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a fee projected to be "more than $22 million," according to Benjamin Baer of MLSSoccer.com.

Baer confirmed the 17-year-old attacking midfielder is "signed through 2023" after moving from Vancouver Whitecaps FC to the Allianz Arena. The deal will go through once the MLS season concludes.

Meanwhile, Die Roten sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic talked up the new arrival's potential:

Speaking after the transfer, Davies described his emotions, per the Whitecaps official website:

"As a kid, I always dreamed of a moment like this. Now that the dream has come true, the work continues as always. I have to keep pushing and keep striving, and also keep being me on the field. Ever since I joined the 'Caps when I was 14, they molded me throughout the years into the pro that I've become. Thanks to the fans for supporting me, I really enjoy playing in front of them in Vancouver."

Bayern have indeed secured a precocious talent by pushing ahead with the deal. Die Roten had to overcome a tricky process during negotiations:

However, the transfer still seemed imminent later on Saturday when Davies was excused from his club's game against the Seattle Sounders:

Bayern have landed a teenager capable of overwhelming defences from either flank. Davies is also versatile enough to operate centrally in the pockets of space behind a striker.

He's already showcased skills proving his capability to add flair and dynamism to any match:

Davies will join 22-year-old winger Kingsley Coman as potential future replacements for veteran wing wizards Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. The pair remain key figures for Die Roten, even though Robben is 34, while Ribery is 35.

While he's one for the future, Davies has already done enough to convince one of Europe's powerhouse clubs to part with a pretty penny. It bodes well for his chances of turning natural ability and raw potential into a successful career at the highest level.