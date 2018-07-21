Tim Tebow to See Hand Specialist for Injury Suffered on Thursday vs. Trenton

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced Saturday that Tim Tebow will see a specialist next week after suffering an injury to his right hand Thursday while playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a Double-A game against the Trenton Thunder.

"It's a hand/wrist thing," Rumble Ponies manager Luis Rojas told reporters Thursday. "I think there was one swing where he let go the bottom hand and the top hand finished his swing. He said that he felt something there. We don't know right now."

