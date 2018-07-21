Tim Tebow to See Hand Specialist for Injury Suffered on Thursday vs. Trenton

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

Eastern Division's Tim Tebow stands in the on-deck circle during the ninth inning of the Eastern League All-Star Double-A baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced Saturday that Tim Tebow will see a specialist next week after suffering an injury to his right hand Thursday while playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a Double-A game against the Trenton Thunder.

"It's a hand/wrist thing," Rumble Ponies manager Luis Rojas told reporters Thursday. "I think there was one swing where he let go the bottom hand and the top hand finished his swing. He said that he felt something there. We don't know right now."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cespedes Has Heel Issue That Could Require Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cespedes Has Heel Issue That Could Require Surgery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Yoenis Cespedes Returns with Bang as Mets Take Opener

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Yoenis Cespedes Returns with Bang as Mets Take Opener

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Machado Has Strong Debut in LAD Win

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado Has Strong Debut in LAD Win

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    A’s in the Hunt for Mets Reliever Jeurys Familia

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    A’s in the Hunt for Mets Reliever Jeurys Familia

    SFGate
    via SFGate