Report: Conor McGregor Nearing Plea Deal in UFC 223 Bus Attack Case

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Conor McGregor is reportedly nearing a plea deal for his April arrest when he attacked a bus during the UFC 223 media day.

Per TMZ Sports, McGregor's lawyer is negotiating a deal that could include reducing his felony criminal mischief charge to a misdemeanor and probation.

McGregor and members of his entourage stormed the Barclays Center, where the event was being held, and attacked a bus that was carrying several UFC fighters.

"They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies," UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "... This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company."

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the attack was in retaliation for Khabib Nurmagomedov—who defeated Al Iaquinta in the UFC 223 main event—confronting "Artem Lobov, one of McGregor's teammates and best friends," earlier in the week.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg had to be pulled from the UFC 223 card as a result of injuries suffered in the attack.

McGregor turned himself into police April 5 and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

White told ESPN's Get Up! in April he wasn't sure if McGregor would ever fight in the UFC again but that the two sides would talk after his legal situation was resolved.

A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor hasn't fought for the promotion since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.