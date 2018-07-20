Fighter Levels Opponent with Savage Head Kick in 78 Seconds at LFA 45

Kailan Hill doesn't get paid by the hour. At LFA 45 in Cabazon, California at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Hill treated Alex Thompson to anything but a full-body scrub.

Hill found quick success with his left high kick. He spammed the attack as Thompson covered up. After the third blocked kick, there was a brief clinch and that is where Hill found the window to land his devastating blow.



As they broke apart, Hill launched another left head kick and it connected flush. Thompson fell face first into the canvas and the referee quickly stepped in to prevent further damage.

The official end came at 1:18 of the first round.

Hill is just getting started with his pro career, and the victory moved his record to 2-0. The highlight reel finish will make him a name to watch in one of the hottest promotions for UFC prospects.