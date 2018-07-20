Celtics' Jerome Allen Allegedly Took Bribes from Businessman as Penn Head Coach

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

Penn head coach Jerome Allen shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Princeton, N.J. Princeton won 78-74. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mel Evans/Associated Press

Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen reportedly finds himself in the middle of a scandal stemming to his previous job.

According to Bloomberg's Michael Smith, David Voreacos, and Eben Novy-Williams, Allen is being referred to as "Coach 2" in a criminal investigation surrounding his days as the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania. While Allen has not been charged with a crime, it is alleged that a Florida businessman named Philip Esformes "illicitly gave him more than $74,000 in the form of cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and a separate ride on a private jet in 2013 and 2014."

The alleged bribes were to help get Esformes' son into Penn. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

