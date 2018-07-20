Celtics' Jerome Allen Allegedly Took Bribes from Businessman as Penn Head Coach

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen reportedly finds himself in the middle of a scandal stemming to his previous job.

According to Bloomberg's Michael Smith, David Voreacos, and Eben Novy-Williams, Allen is being referred to as "Coach 2" in a criminal investigation surrounding his days as the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania. While Allen has not been charged with a crime, it is alleged that a Florida businessman named Philip Esformes "illicitly gave him more than $74,000 in the form of cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and a separate ride on a private jet in 2013 and 2014."

The alleged bribes were to help get Esformes' son into Penn.

