Enes Kanter Says 'There Are 5 Teams': Lakers, Warriors, Rockets, 76ers, Celtics

In the wake of the Golden State Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins this summer, the conversation over competitive balance—and whether the Warriors were "ruining" the NBA—became a hot topic.

And New York Knicks center Enes Kanter falls in the camp that believes super teams like the Warriors are bad for the league, as he revealed during an interview on the Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (h/t Shane Mickle of ClutchPoints.com):

"They are very good. Very, very good. They aren't doing anything illegal. It's like a chess game. They move the right piece and then they win it all. Everybody else can do it. [But] I wish it wasn't like this. Because now you can already who's going to win. Who's going to play for the East-West Championships [conference finals].

"That's it. There are five teams, Houston, Lakers, Golden State, Philly, Boston, that's it. And there aren't any other teams. People are saying they're kind of ruining the league, I can a little bit agree with that."

