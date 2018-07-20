Drunk Driver Who Killed NFL Player Edwin Jackson Pleads Guilty to DUI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Edwin Jackson #53 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions won 24-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Manuel Orrego-Zavala has pleaded guilty to two counts of "DUI that causes the death of another" in relation to the February death of former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

According to TMZ Sports, Orrego-Zavala will be sentenced in September, and he faces up to 16 years in prison.

Per Justin L. Mack and Emma Kate Fittes of the Indianapolis Star, Orrego-Zavala struck Jackson and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, with his vehicle in February, killing both men.

Jackson and Monroe were pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when Orrego-Savala struck them with his pickup truck.

The 37-year-old Orrego-Savala—who is a Guatemalan citizen living illegally in the United States—attempted to flee on foot after the incident, but he was apprehended by police and used the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales.

Jackson, who has 26 at the time of his death, played one season with the Colts in 2016 but sat out the 2017 campaign due to injury. 

