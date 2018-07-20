Emmanuel Sanders Pleads Guilty to Lane Usage Violation from 2017 Accident

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) takes part in a drill during an NFL football minicamp session Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders pleaded guilty to a charge of "lane usage violation" Monday regarding a traffic accident from Aug. 2017, according to Janet Oravetz of 9News.com.

Per that report, Sanders was driving between the double yellow lines on a median with his lights flashing when McKenzie Caldon, who had been stopped in traffic, swerved into the median and struck Sanders' Range Rover.

"Well I play for the Broncos," Sanders told officers at the scene as to why he was driving in the median, according to body camera footage obtained by 9News.com. "I had to be at work at 8, so I was driving to work."

Sanders was charged $50 after pleading guilty and had a second charge dropped. Caldon was ticketed for reckless driving. There were no serious injuries following the crash.

Sanders, 31, caught 47 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos last season, his fourth in Denver.

