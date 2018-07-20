Todd Gurley Says Players Must Prepare for NFL Lockout in 2021

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley thinks the NFL Players Association should be prepared for a lockout when the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season.

Per Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire, Gurley explained the need for a unified front if the players are going to fight for more guaranteed money in their contracts.

"For right now, we just need to come together and be prepared," he said. "You always have to be prepared. We'll just come together, pull up a couple different ideas and go on from there. You definitely always have to be prepared for certain situations."

