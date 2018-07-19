Dennis Schroder Ecstatic on Instagram After Hawks Trade Him to Thunder

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 116-93. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Dennis Schroder likes the way he looks in an Oklahoma City Thunder uniform.  

On Thursday, the speedy floor general posted a photo on Instagram, relayed by ESPN.com's Royce Young, that depicted him in blue Thunder threads with the caption "OMG." 

As Young noted, Schroder is making the move from the Atlanta Hawks to the Thunder with the understanding he will captain a second unit that finished last season ranked 29th in bench scoring. 

Schroder, 24, is coming off a 2017-18 campaign that saw him average a career-high 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 29.0 percent shooting from three. 

