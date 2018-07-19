Dennis Schroder Ecstatic on Instagram After Hawks Trade Him to Thunder

Dennis Schroder Ecstatic on Instagram After Hawks Trade Him to ThunderJuly 20, 2018
Dennis Schroder likes the way he looks in an Oklahoma City Thunder uniform.
On Thursday, the speedy floor general posted a photo on Instagram, relayed by ESPN.com's Royce Young, that depicted him in blue Thunder threads with the caption "OMG."
Royce Young @royceyoung
Dennis Schroder appears to be excited about his move to OKC. (And if you’re wondering, he spoke with Sam Presti and Billy Donovan before the trade and understands his role will be as a sixth man.) https://t.co/PTvXBDefyV
As Young noted, Schroder is making the move from the Atlanta Hawks to the Thunder with the understanding he will captain a second unit that finished last season ranked 29th in bench scoring.
Schroder, 24, is coming off a 2017-18 campaign that saw him average a career-high 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 29.0 percent shooting from three.
Schroeder Was Among Top Iso Scorers in NBA Last Season