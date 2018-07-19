Dolphins to Discipline Anthem Protests with Fines, Suspensions

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Miami Dolphins' Jordan Phillips (97) stands during the national anthem, but shows support for the protest as he puts an arm on the shoulder of kneeling teammate, Kenny Stills (10), Michael Thomas (31) and Julius Thomas (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The Panthers won 45-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are taking steps to attempt to prevent any of their players from protesting during the national anthem.

Per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the team provided a policy document to its players this week stating they would be subject to fines and/or a suspension of up to four games if they engage in protests prior to games this season.  

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been adamant about players on his team standing during the national anthem. 

"All of our players will be standing," Ross told Christian Red of the New York Daily News.

The policy, labeled "Proper Anthem Conduct" is part of a "nine-page discipline document" that features a list of "conduct detrimental to the club" which includes protests during the anthem, per Maadi.

The NFL adopted a new policy in March that states all players and league personnel on the field prior to games must stand when the national anthem is played. 

Players and league personnel are given the option to remain in the locker room if they don't want to stand. If players protest on the sidelines, the team is subject to fines from the league and teams have the option to fine players. 

