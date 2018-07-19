Marcus Smart's Press Conference Postponed by Celtics Due to Illness

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After re-signing with the Boston Celtics, guard Marcus Smart's press conference was postponed Thursday due to an illness.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, the team said Smart was experiencing flu-like symptoms, which resulted in him receiving an IV at New England Baptist Hospital.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the restricted free agent signed a four-year, $52 million deal to remain with the Celtics.



After re-signing, Smart made it clear he was happy to be back in Boston, according to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg: "This is where I want to be, and I'm ready to put a green jersey back on and get to work. I'm determined to help my teammates bring another championship to the best fans in the world."

The 24-year-old Smart appeared in 54 regular-season games in 2017-18, averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Also, among players who appeared in at least 10 games last season, Smart was fourth in the NBA in defensive win shares, per NBA.com.

The 2014 No. 6 overall pick will continue to be part of a young Celtics core that appears primed to compete for championships for many years to come.