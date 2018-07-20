Inside the Transfer Window: What's Going on at Chelsea?

1 of 4

Royal Belgium Pool/Getty Images

Hazard is 27 years old, has just been voted the World Cup's second-best player and is waiting on Real Madrid to make their move.

Some Chelsea staff have always hoped he was not ambitious enough to pursue a move to one of the La Liga giants, meaning he would see out his career with at Stamford Bridge.

But people close to the player in Belgium have told Bleacher Report that is not the case. They say he completely realises this could be his only chance of making a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu—and it's one he dreams of.

It is fair to say he would not see himself as an exact replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. He is too self-effacing for that.

But his representatives have been sounded out by intermediaries on behalf of Madrid about whether he would be keen on the switch, and the feeling is he would relish the chance to test himself with the European champions.

Madrid officials have not yet made contact with Chelsea about an offer, but there are reports he has a £200 million price tag to deter them.

Insiders at Chelsea are also adamant the club will not let him go without a fight.

On top of their stance of him not being available, they are willing to hand Hazard a new contract worth £300,000 per week.

One another key aspect of this situation they believe could work in their favour, too, is his good-natured personality. They hope it will mean he won't try to force a transfer.

But these will be nervy days for the Chelsea board as the player ponders his future on a summer vacation, with Sarri waiting to speak to him in person rather than interrupt his break.

If Madrid do make an official offer, those sources close to Hazard told B/R they feel he will make it clear he wants to move. And that will leave Chelsea with little time, if any, to replace him.