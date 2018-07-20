Hot Takes from 2018 NBA Summer League

1 of 5

David Dow/Getty Images

Deandre Ayton was the No. 1 pick. He wouldn't have been if Bleacher Report were running the show for the Phoenix Suns. B/R had both Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. ranked ahead. But after summer league, it's become easier to picture Jackson emerging as the class' most valuable player long-term.

He picked up where he left off at Michigan State by making 14 of 28 three-pointers and blocking 3.3 shots in just 24.9 minutes per game. Ayton didn't take a three and totaled four rejections in 107 minutes.

Jackson's strengths are valued more in today's NBA, and though he's not as sharp as Ayton is scoring from the free-throw line to the block, the Grizzlies rookie hasn't turned 19 years old yet.

We've still seen enough flashes of spin moves off the dribble and back-to-the-basket work that point to improvement coming over the next few seasons.

Jackson is already the clear-cut superior shooter and defender. But given his age, tools and foundational skill set, he should be the more enticing prospect compared to Ayton, or even Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, Trae Young, Mohamed Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.