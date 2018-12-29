Ricky Rubio Ruled Out vs. Knicks with Back, Knee Injuries

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced point guard Ricky Rubio will not play against the New York Knicks on Saturday night because of contusions to his lower back and left knee.

Rubio had knee and ankle injuries early in his career, but he has proved to be durable in recent years. He has averaged 76 regular-season games in each of the past three seasons.

The veteran guard proved to be a key contributor during his first season in Utah. Last season, he averaged career highs in scoring (13.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (41.8 percent) and three-point shooting (35.2 percent) while adding 5.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

While still productive, Rubio has taken a step back, as has the team, this season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from long range.

Last season was supposed to be a rebuilding campaign for the Jazz after All-Star Gordon Hayward left in free agency. Instead, Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert helped the team make some noise while reaching the second round of the playoffs.

This season, the Jazz (17-19) are 11th in the Western Conference, but they are just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Losing Rubio for any amount of time is a tough blow for the Jazz. But with Mitchell and Gobert in the lineup, they will still be favored to beat the Knicks.

Rubio's absence will give Mitchell even more responsibility as a ball-handler, and it will likely thrust Dante Exum into a much bigger role as well.

Exum is coming off a 20-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and the 2014 No. 5 overall draft pick will have an opportunity to shine against New York.