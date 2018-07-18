WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18July 19, 2018
The women of NXT took center stage Wednesday night as the brand's weekly television broadcast hit the WWE Network airwaves.
The No. 1 contender to Shayna Baszler's Women's Championship would be crowned in a Triple Threat match pitting Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae against each other.
Lacey Evans sought to continue building momentum for herself as she battled Dakota Kai in one-on-one competition.
Who emerged victoriously in those two matches?
Find out now with this recap of the July 18 broadcast.
Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans
The arrogant Lady of NXT battled the captain of Team Kick to jumpstart this week's show.
Kai started quickly, answering Evans' mockery of her kick-filled arsenal with a quick rollup. The speedy kiwi frustrated Evans early but the rejuvenated villainness used Kai's laces to tie her in the Tree of Woe, then delivered an inverted bronco buster to seize control.
Evans used her size and strength advantage to ground Kai, then target her legs in an attempt to take her greatest weapon from her. She followed up with a series of high knees, using her long legs as weapons.
The tide of the match turned on a missed moonsault by Evans. Kai followed with a series of rapid kicks, stunning her opponent. The running corner kick by Kai had the babyface rolling and a face flush kick led to a count of two.
Evans fought back with a pumphandle slam, avoided an enzuigiri and flattened Kai with the Women's Right for the pinfall victory.
Result
Evans defeated Kai
Grade
B
Analysis
There comes a time when the most successful workers discover an alteration to their character or an addition to their arsenal that elevates them to the next level and Evans may have found it with the jaw-jacking Women's Right finisher.
Quick, sudden and easy to execute from any position, it is as effective as Big Show's old KO punch without the long wind up. She hits it from out of nowhere, flooring her opponent and almost certainly earning her a victory.
Her performance here, against a very game and very experienced Kai, was further proof of her growth as a wrestler. Is she as polished as those that worked the indies? No, but her in-ring style matches her toughness and grittiness while staying true to her Lady persona.
She will be a star for the brand and, maybe, an even bigger one on the main roster.
Kai is still destined for big things in NXT but she needs to create separation from the rest of the pack and earn some wins to help brighten her star.
Kassius Ohno vs. Rick Ramirez
Kassius Ohno returned from the deep dark abyss of irrelevance to battle the unknown Rick Ramirez.
Commentator Percy Watson touched on Ohno's frustration of late, which painted the veteran's face as he tied up with Ramirez.
That tie-up was the extent of Ramirez's offense as Ohno obliterated him with a discuss elbow for the quick victory.
Result
Ohno defeated Ramirez
Grade
B
Analysis
Don't look now but Ohno actually won a match.
Watson bringing up his frustration seems like someone setting the table for an upcoming heel turn, which would absolutely benefit him.
Ohno is too good not to be featured more prominently in NXT. The roster is crowded, yes, but there is a place for the Knockout Artist. Hopefully, this is the first hint of him finding said place.
No. 1 Contender's Match: Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki Cross
Three of the most popular women in NXT took to the squared circle in the night's main event, a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender to Shayna Baszler and the brand's women's title. With the Queen of Spades sitting in on commentary, they waged war, each seeking to cash their tickets to Brooklyn and a date with destiny.
The first portion of the match saw Cross and LeRae pair off while Sane was indisposed at ringside, dueling chants creating a red-hot atmosphere for the high-stakes main event.
A spear by the recovered Sane leveled Cross and a double stomp to LeRae nearly netted her the victory.
Finally her turn, LeRae unloaded on the opposition, unloading on Cross with a series of forearms and grounding Sane with a cannonball from the apron.
Chants of "this is awesome" spilled from the stands moments after Sane delivered her trademark flying Kabuki strike. A Tower of Doom superplex spot led to all three women grounded, their hard work rewarded with chants of "NXT" as the bout neared its conclusion.
With LeRae a second from victory, Cross pulled her out of the ring and delivered a swinging neckbreaker to the arena floor.
Back in the ring, Cross rode a wave of momentum, dominating the competition. A trifecta of suplexes grounded Sane, leaving her prone and at the mercy of the unstable competitor. LeRae recovered and delivered the unprettier. A lionsault followed but it was Sane who launched herself off the top rope with her In-Sane Elbow for the win.
Result
Sane defeated Cross and LeRae
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic match that was nonstop action throughout.
Cross was fantastic, the real star of the match in both performance and popularity. She was the glue that held it together, the performer responsible for its most memorable moments. She may not have won here but big things await the Scottish competitor if and when she makes the leap to the main roster with the rest of her Sanity teammates.
Sane's win sets up a rematch with Baszler, whom she defeated in the Mae Young Classic last fall. Baszler tied the score in February, making the Brooklyn battle a rubber match.
On a night where women's wrestling dominated the show, this was a fantastic closer to the night's festivities.