WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18

The arrogant Lady of NXT battled the captain of Team Kick to jumpstart this week's show.

Kai started quickly, answering Evans' mockery of her kick-filled arsenal with a quick rollup. The speedy kiwi frustrated Evans early but the rejuvenated villainness used Kai's laces to tie her in the Tree of Woe, then delivered an inverted bronco buster to seize control.

Evans used her size and strength advantage to ground Kai, then target her legs in an attempt to take her greatest weapon from her. She followed up with a series of high knees, using her long legs as weapons.

The tide of the match turned on a missed moonsault by Evans. Kai followed with a series of rapid kicks, stunning her opponent. The running corner kick by Kai had the babyface rolling and a face flush kick led to a count of two.

Evans fought back with a pumphandle slam, avoided an enzuigiri and flattened Kai with the Women's Right for the pinfall victory.

Result

Evans defeated Kai

Grade

B

Analysis

There comes a time when the most successful workers discover an alteration to their character or an addition to their arsenal that elevates them to the next level and Evans may have found it with the jaw-jacking Women's Right finisher.

Quick, sudden and easy to execute from any position, it is as effective as Big Show's old KO punch without the long wind up. She hits it from out of nowhere, flooring her opponent and almost certainly earning her a victory.

Her performance here, against a very game and very experienced Kai, was further proof of her growth as a wrestler. Is she as polished as those that worked the indies? No, but her in-ring style matches her toughness and grittiness while staying true to her Lady persona.

She will be a star for the brand and, maybe, an even bigger one on the main roster.

Kai is still destined for big things in NXT but she needs to create separation from the rest of the pack and earn some wins to help brighten her star.