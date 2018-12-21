Knicks News: Kristaps Porzingis Knee Healing Well, to Be Re-Examined in February

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, though it will still be a while before he's back on the court.

Per an update from the team, Porzingis' knee is "healing well," and he will be re-evaluated in February.

Porzingis was on pace to have a career year in 2017-18. He was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while hitting 39.5 percent of his three-pointers. However, the 2018 All-Star tore his ACL 48 games into the campaign.

Nobody expected Porzingis to make a quick return, but team owner James Dolan raised some concern when he said the Latvian big man could be out for all of the 2018-19 season, as reported by the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

Based on the new information, it remains unclear if or when Porzingis will be able to play this season.

The Knicks are headed for another rebuilding year ahead of a potentially huge summer in 2019. Even head coach David Fizdale acknowledged the team's focus is on next offseason, per ESPN.com, when a number of marquee stars are eligible for free agency.

Porzingis is clearly a foundational piece for the franchise. The last thing the Knicks need is for injuries to dog the 23-year-old and limit how good he can be in the NBA.