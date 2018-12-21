Knicks News: Kristaps Porzingis Knee Healing Well, to Be Re-Examined in February

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates after a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on January 15, 2018 in New York City. . User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, though it will still be a while before he's back on the court.

Per an update from the team, Porzingis' knee is "healing well," and he will be re-evaluated in February.

Porzingis was on pace to have a career year in 2017-18. He was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while hitting 39.5 percent of his three-pointers. However, the 2018 All-Star tore his ACL 48 games into the campaign.

Nobody expected Porzingis to make a quick return, but team owner James Dolan raised some concern when he said the Latvian big man could be out for all of the 2018-19 season, as reported by the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

Based on the new information, it remains unclear if or when Porzingis will be able to play this season.

The Knicks are headed for another rebuilding year ahead of a potentially huge summer in 2019. Even head coach David Fizdale acknowledged the team's focus is on next offseason, per ESPN.com, when a number of marquee stars are eligible for free agency.

Porzingis is clearly a foundational piece for the franchise. The last thing the Knicks need is for injuries to dog the 23-year-old and limit how good he can be in the NBA.

Related

    Report: Kawhi Pissed KD Called Him a System Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Pissed KD Called Him a System Player

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Return to Face Hawks Fresh Off Zion's Visit

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Return to Face Hawks Fresh Off Zion's Visit

    Kevin Gamgort
    via The Knicks Wall

    Western Conference Is Historically Close

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Western Conference Is Historically Close

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Small Victories: How Knicks Have Evolved Since Day One

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Small Victories: How Knicks Have Evolved Since Day One

    Jared Hamburg
    via The Knicks Wall