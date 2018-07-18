Liverpool Transfer News: Alisson Becker Ready for 'New Adventure'

South American stopper Alisson Becker is expected to join Liverpool in a deal worth £66.9 million, a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

Alisson has all but confirmed his exit from Roma, after saying a goodbye to the Serie A club's fans on Wednesday, ahead of a potential transfer to the Reds. The Brazil international said, per Goal: "I want say thanks to AS Roma fans. Now it's time for a new adventure."

Romano also noted how a medical is pencilled in for Saturday after a conversation between Alisson and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helped sway the deal.

If the transfer does go through, it will be one more big-money import during the Kloppera. The Anfield club spent £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk during the January transfer window, breaking the global record for a defender in the process.

Klopp has already acquired midfielder Naby Keita for £48 million, while Fabinho joined from Ligue 1 side Monaco at a cost of £43.7 million. Adding the cost of Alisson's proposed move has some pointing out the irony in Klopp's previous words about transfers:

However, others believe Liverpool's decisive and bold action in the market has left their closest rivals playing catch-up:

It's a reasonable point since putting the finishing touches on signing Alisson would solve the biggest problem position in Klopp's squad:

Issues between the posts cost the Reds the UEFA Champions League trophy last season when two blunders by Loris Karius sent Real Madrid en route to a 3-1 triumph.

Karius' accident-prone tendencies also recurred during preseason when the German made another error during a 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers. The mistake added yet more weight to the idea Liverpool have a squad loaded in attacking areas, but one too often let down by frailty at the back.

Paying what it takes to bring Alisson on board shows Klopp is committed to underpinning his forward-thinking team with the solid foundation it needs to finally mount a strong challenge for the Premier League title.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane firing along the front, while Van Dijk and Alissonkeep the door closed at the back, the Reds will be major players both domestically and in Europe.

