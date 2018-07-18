NBA Free Agents 2018: Jahlil Okafor, Nick Young Rumors and Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

There were reports that Jahlil Okafor would not have a chance to play in the NBA next season. However, those reports are somewhat premature.

Okafor worked out for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and two other teams, according to Sean Deveney of The Sporting News last week.

Okafor struggled quite a bit while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18 as he averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The Nets have told Okafor that he won't be back with them, and that led to the reports that he would have to play in Europe.

However, Okafor averaged 17.5 ppg as a rookie in 2015-16, and the Bulls, Pacers and two other teams apparently have interest in him.

One of the keys for Okafor is to regain some kind of conditioning, because there were a numbe rof reports that he was not in the best of shape while playing for the Nets last season.

The New York Post reported that Okafor has been working out in Miami with trainers David Alexander and Idan Ravin, who have worked with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

Noah Bressner's story added that Okafor has already lost 17 pounds since his workouts started.

Young garners interest

Free agent Nick Young has been a role player throughout the majority of his career, but he is attracting quite a bit of interest as a free agent.

According to Mark Berman, the sports director at Houston television station Fox 26, six teams have shown interest in Swaggy P, and the Houston Rockets are one of those teams.

Young averaged 7.3 points per game while playing 17.2 minutes per game for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors last year. He connected on 41.2 percent of his shots, and it appears the Warriors are ready to compete in 2018-19 without him.

The Rockets and other teams are likely considering what he did in 2016-17 when the averaged 13.2 points per game for the Lakers and was playing 25.9 points per game.

Predictions

The Bulls are a young team and expectations are low as they play the 2018-19 season. If they sign Okafor, it can only help. If he can turn his game around by getting in top shape, the Bulls will have a key player for the future. If he plays the way he did in 2017-18, they get rid of him quickly and move on without getting hurt. The Bulls will take a flyer on Okafor for a one-year deal.

Look for the Rockets to give Young a deal and have him come off their bench next season.