NBA Rumors: Treveon Graham Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Nets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 6: Treveon Graham #21 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 6, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Free-agent swingman Treveon Graham and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

The first year of Graham's contract is fully guaranteed. 

Graham, who went undrafted out of VCU in 2016, spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and emerged as a quality scorer off the bench last year. 

Appearing in 63 games, Graham averaged 4.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting from the field, including 41.2 percent from three, in 16.7 minutes a night. 

"Whether I'm starting or coming off the bench, I still want to play my game," Graham told the Charlotte Post's Ashley Mahoney in January. "I don't try to do anything different. Knocking down open shots and playing great defense is what I do. I just wanted to go out there and do my job."

The Hornets had the option to extend Graham a qualifying offer and make him a restricted free agent, but decided against it and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. 

Graham will now head to Brooklyn and compete for minutes on the wing alongside Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris. 

