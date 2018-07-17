Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Waived by Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly released veteran center Kendrick Perkins on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Perkins, 33, signed with the Cavs in April to be part of their playoff run. He played in just one game, and his tenure was most notable for his verbal altercations with Drake and Stephen Curry during the playoffs.

The Cavs picked up Perkins' team option in June, but that was non-guaranteed. Cleveland did so likely to facilitate a trade that never happened.

"I don't know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way," Perkins told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe during the playoffs. "Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don't think I'm the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle."

Perkins was essentially an assistant coach during his time in Cleveland, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him latch on with an organization in that capacity. He was out of the NBA the entire 2016-17 season and played 15 total minutes in 2017-18; his time as a player is seemingly over.

But there's a reason the Cavs brought him in for the playoffs—his vocal leadership has a place in this league. It just might be in a more formal capacity going forward.