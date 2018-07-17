Report: Grizzlies Trade Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis to Kings for Garrett Temple

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies' Ben McLemore plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies will trade Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Garrett Temple, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

The move sees McLemore return to Sacramento, where he spent the first four years of his career after the Kings selected him seventh overall in the 2013 NBA draft.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

