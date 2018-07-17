Chelsea Reportedly Lead Aleksandr Golovin Hunt Despite Monaco Bid Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea remain in pole position to land CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin despite reports emerging that AS Monaco have submitted an offer of their own for the player.

Corrielle dello Sport reporter Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley) said the Blues could wrap up the transfer in the next two to three days: "Confirmed: Chelsea remains ahead for Golovin and wants to close in 48-72 hours. Monaco is trying but are for now chasing."

According to Vurley, new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was chasing the 22-year-old while at Napoli, and it appears a string of good performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have encouraged him to make his move.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev confirmed on Monday that the French Riviera outfit had submitted an offer for Golovin as they sought to beat Chelsea to his signature, per Sky Sports:

"[It's] a more than generous offer. The contract length offered is five years.

"I think that a club in transition like Monaco is the best option for him, at this stage in his career.

"Everything should be decided in the coming days, maybe even today. We cannot wait long. If it does not come off, we will look to another option."

Commentator Steve Wilson recently questioned whether new Blues chief Sarri is as interested in Golovin as his predecessor, Antonio Conte:

Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella sought to alleviate those fears under the new manager:

Interest in Golovin rose in Russia as he was a leading force for the host nation on their run to the quarter-finals, registering one goal but also helping feed the attack with a steady supply of ammunition.

Golovin was deployed as an attacking midfielder, the position he occupies for CSKA, although he looked comfortable drifting out wider when needed, having also played on the wing for his club in recent seasons.

Monaco can offer the 22-year-old a move to one of Europe's top leagues, not to mention Leonardo Jardim's side will be playing UEFA Champions League football this season—while Chelsea will not.

Sarri has already added to his midfield with the capture of Jorginho from Napoli, and it's said Golovin is the next piece of the new boss' puzzle set to be delivered to Stamford Bridge.