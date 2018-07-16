Tyson Chandler: Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis Elevator Fight Video 'A Good Laugh'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 15: Tyson Chandler #4 of the Phoenix Suns looks down court during the second half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 110-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns big man Tyson Chandler said the surveillance video of a fight that involved former teammate Tyler Ulis and current teammate Devin Booker provided "a good laugh."

Chandler said, "The video is just funny," per TMZ Sports, clarifying that was only the case because nobody got hurt even though he didn't know exactly what happened. TMZ released video of the fight on its YouTube page. Ulis was confronted by a group of men, leading to a physical altercation.

Booker can be seen intervening later in the video.

    

