Tyson Chandler: Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis Elevator Fight Video 'A Good Laugh'

Phoenix Suns big man Tyson Chandler said the surveillance video of a fight that involved former teammate Tyler Ulis and current teammate Devin Booker provided "a good laugh."

Chandler said, "The video is just funny," per TMZ Sports, clarifying that was only the case because nobody got hurt even though he didn't know exactly what happened. TMZ released video of the fight on its YouTube page. Ulis was confronted by a group of men, leading to a physical altercation.

Booker can be seen intervening later in the video.

