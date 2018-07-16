Kylian Mbappe to Donate World Cup Salary to Children's Charity

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has opted to donate his earnings from France's triumphant 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign to charity.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Jack White of USA Today), the Paris Saint-Germain star, who scored as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Sunday's final in Moscow, decided to give the money to Premiers de Cordee, a charity that offers sporting instruction to children who are hospitalised or have disabilities.

Per L'Equipe (h/t Sports Illustrated), Mbappe, 19, will have earned around £17,000 per game in Russia, as well as a £265,000 bonus for winning the tournament.

As a result, his donation to Premiers de Cordee should amount to just under £400,000.

The organisation's general manager, Sebastien Ruffin, was full of praise for the teenaged superstar, per Le Parisien (via White): "Kylian, he's a great person. When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure. He has a very good [relationship] with children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves."

Mbappe was one of the stars of Russia 2018.

He became only the second teenager ever to net in the final when he scored France's fourth against Croatia to effectively kill off the game:

He also claimed the Best Young Player Award after netting four goals in seven appearances—only Golden Boot winner Harry Kane scored more.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's two-goal performance in the last 16 against Argentina was one of the best individual showings of the entire World Cup.