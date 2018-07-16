Thibaut Courtois Hints at Bigger Chelsea Contract Demands After Golden Glove

Thibaut Courtois has hinted he will be expecting a bigger contract offer to stay with Chelsea after he won the Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Belgium international was named the tournament's best goalkeeper on Sunday after the final, and he believes his achievement should be recognised by an improved offer from the Blues.

Per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Courtois said:

"I will be coming back, for sure, and I will see what they want and how they say it.

"Obviously with this World Cup, I think what was on the table obviously is different than what I can have, maybe.

"In this World Cup, I have ignored all the speculation, all the rumours.

"But now in the next few days I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk. But I feel happy at Chelsea, it's not that I necessarily want to leave."

                                  

