Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery Reportedly Keen on Rodrigo Bentancur

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JULY 06: Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
Rodrigo Bentancur has reportedly piqued the interest of Arsenal head coach Unai Emery following his performances for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star Sunday) reported Emery is keen on the 21-year-old midfielder, who is also attracting the interest of Barcelona.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

