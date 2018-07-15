Report: Ezekiel Ansah, Lions Will Fail to Agree to New Contract Before Deadline

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah will not agree on a long-term contract by Monday's deadline, meaning he will play the 2018 season on the franchise tag, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Ansah, 29, will make $17.1 million this season. He's coming off a 44-tackle, 12-sack season in 2017 that was an important bounce-back from his miserable two-sack campaign the year before.

A long-term contract seemed highly unlikely from the moment the Lions chose to franchise Ansah. The BYU product has only two double-digit-sack seasons on his career resume and hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2015—his lone appearance.

Health is also a factor. Ansah has missed five games over the past two years because of back, shoulder and leg injuries. He'd been keeping a light workload during offseason workouts as he recovers from a knee injury.

"To have an outside, edge-rusher that can be as dominating as Ziggy is something that is really appealing to Matt [Patricia]," general manager Bob Quinn told reporters. "Matt has had a lot of great players in New England, and Ziggy would rank right up there with some of the best edge players Matt has ever coached.

"We're really excited to get Ziggy into this new scheme."

The Lions hired former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their head coach this offseason. Patricia will bring a system from New England that's designed to help pass-rushers get to the quarterback, and Ansah's versatility should fit in well.

Provided he has the type of season you'd expect and stays healthy, a long-term contract shouldn't be far off next offseason.