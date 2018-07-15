Bayern Munich Transfer News: Benjamin Pavard Deal Reported Amid Chelsea Rumours

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly won the race to sign Stuttgart and France defender Benjamin Pavard, beating alleged suitors Chelsea and Manchester City to the breakthrough star's signature.

The 22-year-old followed up a fine season in Germany by impressing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and The Sun on Sunday (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reported Bayern have secured his loyalties, though he won't move until the summer of 2019.

Pavard will remain at Stuttgart for the coming season, after which Die Roten will activate his £31 million buyout clause in a move that could prove to be one of excellent value.

