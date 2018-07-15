Bayern Munich Transfer News: Benjamin Pavard Deal Reported Amid Chelsea Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

STUTTGART, GERMANY - MAY 05: Benjamin Pavard of Stuttgart gestures during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 5, 2018 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly won the race to sign Stuttgart and France defender Benjamin Pavard, beating alleged suitors Chelsea and Manchester City to the breakthrough star's signature.

The 22-year-old followed up a fine season in Germany by impressing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and The Sun on Sunday (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reported Bayern have secured his loyalties, though he won't move until the summer of 2019.

Pavard will remain at Stuttgart for the coming season, after which Die Roten will activate his £31 million buyout clause in a move that could prove to be one of excellent value.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

