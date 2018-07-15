Knicks Rumors: Injured Michael Porter Jr. Considered a 'Reckless' Selection at 9

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Some New York Knicks fans may have wanted the team to select Michael Porter Jr. when the team was on the clock with the No. 9 overall selection at this year's NBA Draft, but Porter's medical concerns all but eliminated that possibility.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "Sources have indicted it would have been 'reckless' to take Porter as a high as No. 9 after seeing medical reports soon before the draft."

Berman added: "The Knicks needed to take a player who would immediately show terrific potential as they embark on a 2019 free agency hoping to draw a max-worthy player, perhaps point guard Kyrie Irving, who watched [Kevin] Knox when the Knicks faced Boston."

The Knicks deemed that player to be Knox and he impressed during the Summer League, averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in Las Vegas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.