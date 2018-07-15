Knicks Rumors: Injured Michael Porter Jr. Considered a 'Reckless' Selection at 9

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets looks on during a game between the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Some New York Knicks fans may have wanted the team to select Michael Porter Jr. when the team was on the clock with the No. 9 overall selection at this year's NBA Draft, but Porter's medical concerns all but eliminated that possibility.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "Sources have indicted it would have been 'reckless' to take Porter as a high as No. 9 after seeing medical reports soon before the draft."

Berman added: "The Knicks needed to take a player who would immediately show terrific potential as they embark on a 2019 free agency hoping to draw a max-worthy player, perhaps point guard Kyrie Irving, who watched [Kevin] Knox when the Knicks faced Boston."

The Knicks deemed that player to be Knox and he impressed during the Summer League, averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in Las Vegas.

              

