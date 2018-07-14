Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies, Brewers Among Finalists to Land Orioles SS

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

It's looking more likely that Manny Machado won't be wearing a Baltimore Orioles jersey much longer.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Orioles are "making progress and narrowing their focus" with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers among the finalists for the All-Star shortstop.

Fancred's Jon Heyman noted the Phillies are "serious" in their pursuit of Machado and are currently seen as favorites to acquire him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians are listed as other suitors for Machado.

With Machado set to become a free agent after this season, the Orioles would be wise to move him soon in order to maximize his return. They entered play on Saturday with Major League Baseball's worst record at 26-69, 40 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

The Phillies and Brewers have been pleasant surprises in the National League this season. Philadelphia currently leads the NL East by 1.5 games over the Atlanta Braves. Shortstop J.P. Crawford is currently on the disabled list with a broken hand.

The Brewers have fallen behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central but are in the lead for the league's top wild-card spot.

Machado is having a fantastic season for the Orioles with a .313/.383/.568 slash line and 23 homers in 94 games.