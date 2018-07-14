Conor McGregor, Girlfriend Dee Devlin Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dee Devlin, the girlfriend of Conor McGregor, announced Saturday she's pregnant in a celebratory birthday message sent to the former UFC star.

Devlin sent this to McGregor, who turned 30, on Instagram: "Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump."

McGregor and Devlin celebrated the birth of son Conor Jr. in May 2017. Images McGregor recently posted on Instagram of the couple enjoying his birthday festivities led many to speculate Devlin was pregnant again, according to Donagh Corby of the Irish Mirror.