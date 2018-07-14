Conor McGregor, Girlfriend Dee Devlin Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor arrives with Dee Devlin for his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dee Devlin, the girlfriend of Conor McGregor, announced Saturday she's pregnant in a celebratory birthday message sent to the former UFC star.

Devlin sent this to McGregor, who turned 30, on Instagram: "Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump."

McGregor and Devlin celebrated the birth of son Conor Jr. in May 2017. Images McGregor recently posted on Instagram of the couple enjoying his birthday festivities led many to speculate Devlin was pregnant again, according to Donagh Corby of the Irish Mirror.

Related

    Fighter KOs Foe in 58 Secs, Breaks His Leg with One Punch

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fighter KOs Foe in 58 Secs, Breaks His Leg with One Punch

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    via B/R Shop

    Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov Weigh-In

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov Weigh-In

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Colby Covington: I ‘Hold All the Cards’ vs. Woodley

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Colby Covington: I ‘Hold All the Cards’ vs. Woodley

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow