LeBron James to Lakers Opens Door for 'Groundbreaking' Shoe Ideas, Nike VP Says

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Nike vice president of innovation Tinker Hatfield said LeBron James' decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers could yield something special within Nike's shoe line.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hatfield laid out what goals Nike has on the heels of LeBron's leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency:

During the discussion with TMZ Sports (h/t Brandon Richard of Sole Collector), Hatfield said what may be in store for sneakerheads:

"I think we're all excited about the fact that LeBron is really still interested in winning more championships. He's coming to LA to do that. We're all excited to participate. If we can help him do that by, first of all, designing a product that helps him play at his highest level, that's job one. Job two, of course, is how can we leverage his personality moving to LA and kind of build a nice story around that. And then, of course, from that, style can be unique and interesting and it can be what I would call a groundbreaking kind of product."

James spent the past four seasons with the Cavs after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers in the 2003 draft, LeBron has arguably been the biggest active star in all of sports attached to Nike.

He has had a signature shoe throughout his career, and the next release will be the Nike LeBron 16.

Preorders have already poured in for James' new Lakers jersey, and it is likely the excitement generated by his arrival in L.A. will work similar magic for Nike on the shoe front.

