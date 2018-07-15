Finn Balor Beats Constable Baron Corbin at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor defeated Constable Baron Corbin at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Corbin had the upper hand for much of the match and looked to hit End of Days after knocking Balor off the top rope while Balor was in position for the Coup de Grace. Balor countered, however, and rolled Corbin up in an inside cradle for the win.

Fightful News' Sean Ross Sapp thought the match was good for what it needed to be:

Since being named constable of Raw by Stephanie McMahon, Corbin has attempted to abuse his power, and Balor has been among his main targets.

In the weeks leading up to Extreme Rules, Balor and Corbin were involved in several tag team matches on Raw, both as opponents and partners.

A major issue developed between them on the June 25 episode of Raw when they lost to Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens via count-out.

Balor and Corbin were unable to co-exist, and the count-out loss was a result of them brawling with each other outside the ring.

Two weeks later, Corbin teamed with Elias to take on Balor and Bobby Roode.

Prior to the match, The Lone Wolf joined Elias in a musical performance and took the opportunity to run down Balor for being significantly smaller than he is.

Corbin then went on to pin Roode in the match, which arguably made him the man to beat heading into his tilt with Balor at Extreme Rules.

While Corbin was on a roll leading up to the pay-per-view, Balor has struggled to find his footing and hasn't won many big matches as of late.

Balor lost to Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship that also involved The Miz at WrestleMania 34, and he also fell short in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Ever since getting injured at SummerSlam 2016 and being forced to surrender the Universal Championship the next night, Balor has struggled to get to a main event level and sustain any sort of momentum.

Sunday's bout presented him with an opportunity to get the ball rolling, and he did precisely that by beating Corbin.

While there is no guarantee that it will lead to bigger and better things for Balor, the fact that he has a pay-per-view win under his belt leading up to SummerSlam could be a sign that a move up the card is in order.

