Predicting Most Shocking Moments, Potential Swerves at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

WWE figures to throw some interesting curves at fans during Sunday's Extreme Rules.

After all, the so-called "extreme" card isn't very extreme given the lack of stipulation matches. On one hand, assigning meaningless stipulations rather than letting a storyline naturally play out wouldn't make a ton of sense.

On the other, it is called Extreme Rules.

Either way, the WWE will have to pull off some interesting stunts so bouts from a stacked 11-match card stand out:

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship)

The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (30-minute Ironman, Intercontinental Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Championship)

Carmella vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth in a Shark Cage, SmackDown Women's Championship)

Sanity vs. The New Day (Tables)

Here is a look at a few shockers and swerves to consider for Sunday night.