Predicting Most Shocking Moments, Potential Swerves at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

The chicken-esque heel has to get a win at some point.

For Strowman, losing a cage match isn't a big deal. Since WWE doesn't really want Owens to stand up for himself, it wouldn't make sense to have him take a win over one of the company's most prized possessions via pinfall or submission.

The cage could let Strowman take a loss but maintain his credibility. Seeing as he likely (OK, maybe hopefully) will take the title off Brock Lesnar via his briefcase, it's important he remains dominant in the eyes of fans.

At the same time, WWE can't have one of its top heels in Owens taking too many losses. He could be on to year-best feuds with guys like Samoa Joe in no time, so keeping him strong—even if it comes via cowardly ways—remains important.

Besides, who doesn't want to hear K.O. talk about how he beat Strowman for the next six months, irritating anybody he gets in the ring with?