Manchester United Reportedly Agree £14M Fee for Daley Blind to Rejoin Ajax

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Daley Blind of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on May 13, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell Daley Blind to Ajax for an initial £14 million fee.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Blind will rejoin his former side on a four-year contract in a deal that will see United recoup the £13.8 million they handed Ajax in 2014.

They may yet profit from his sale back to the Dutch club, as the fee could rise to £18.5 million with add-ons.

Stone added further details on Twitter:

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Old Trafford last season; while he started all six of United's UEFA Champions League group matches, he played just seven times in the Premier League and often failed to even make the bench.

However, as Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted, he has otherwise been a good player for the Red Devils:

In light of last season, though, football writer Ryan Baldi believes the move is a good one for all parties:

The Dutchman is an excellent utility player who can play at centre-back, left-back or in midfield, albeit he occasionally struggled in the latter position due to his lack of pace.

That may be slightly less of an issue away from the rigours of the Premier League, and Blind will likely play a key role at Ajax, where he won four Eredivisie titles.

