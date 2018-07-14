Manchester United Reportedly Agree £14M Fee for Daley Blind to Rejoin Ajax

Manchester United Reportedly Agree £14M Fee for Daley Blind to Rejoin AjaxJuly 14, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell Daley Blind to Ajax for an initial £14 million fee.
According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Blind will rejoin his former side on a four-year contract in a deal that will see United recoup the £13.8 million they handed Ajax in 2014.
They may yet profit from his sale back to the Dutch club, as the fee could rise to £18.5 million with add-ons.
Stone added further details on Twitter:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Spent day travelling so not fully across but know @ManUtd we’re keen to get it done before they head to States on Sunday to save Blind an unnecessary trip.
The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Old Trafford last season; while he started all six of United's UEFA Champions League group matches, he played just seven times in the Premier League and often failed to even make the bench.
However, as Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted, he has otherwise been a good player for the Red Devils:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Daley Blind has been decent for #mufc. Frugal buy, excellent at left-back and centre-back for Van Gaal and first season under Mourinho was bookended by brilliant form. Was exceptional in the Europa League final. Last season was a shocker.
In light of last season, though, football writer Ryan Baldi believes the move is a good one for all parties:
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
Daley Blind back to Ajax from Man United for €16m is a good deal for all involved. United get good money for a guy who only played 361 PL minutes last season; Ajax get an experienced, versatile player who is still only 28 and was Dutch Player of the Year when he was last there
The Dutchman is an excellent utility player who can play at centre-back, left-back or in midfield, albeit he occasionally struggled in the latter position due to his lack of pace.
That may be slightly less of an issue away from the rigours of the Premier League, and Blind will likely play a key role at Ajax, where he won four Eredivisie titles.
Updated Title Odds Now Sarri Is at Chelsea