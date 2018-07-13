Fighter Appears to Break Leg, Gets KO'd in 58 Seconds at Bellator 202

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

(Warning: GIF contains graphic moment.)

Michael "Mayday" McDonald picked up a massive win over former bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 202 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday night.

McDonald used a front kick to set up his crushing right hand and secure the knockout victory in just 58 seconds. As Dantas fell, his right leg appeared to break beneath him. Mayday followed up on his opponent until the referee stepped in.    

Dantas complained that the stoppage was too soon, but it was clear he would not have been able to continue.

McDonald has had a rough career. Everyone has seen his abilities, but injuries have kept him from the cage more times than anyone would like to count. He got to showcase those skills once again to run his Bellator record to 2-0.

During the post-fight interview with Chael Sonnen, McDonald said he was not sure he would continue fighting, even though the victory could put him in title contention. McDonald said he broke his left hand.

"I honestly think I hit a little too hard for my body frame," McDonald said. "I don't know how long I can keep doing this if I break my body every fight."

