Fighter Appears to Break Leg, Gets KO'd in 58 Seconds at Bellator 202

Fighter Appears to Break Leg, Gets KO'd in 58 Seconds at Bellator 202July 14, 2018
(Warning: GIF contains graphic moment.)
Michael "Mayday" McDonald picked up a massive win over former bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 202 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday night.
McDonald used a front kick to set up his crushing right hand and secure the knockout victory in just 58 seconds. As Dantas fell, his right leg appeared to break beneath him. Mayday followed up on his opponent until the referee stepped in.
Luke Thomas @lthomasnews
McDonald used the front kick to switch stances and catch Dantas moving into his right hand to catch him unexpectedly. Nice work.
Dantas complained that the stoppage was too soon, but it was clear he would not have been able to continue.
McDonald has had a rough career. Everyone has seen his abilities, but injuries have kept him from the cage more times than anyone would like to count. He got to showcase those skills once again to run his Bellator record to 2-0.
During the post-fight interview with Chael Sonnen, McDonald said he was not sure he would continue fighting, even though the victory could put him in title contention. McDonald said he broke his left hand.
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
Both fighters leave the fight injured. The winner implies he may not even want to fight anymore. Good times.
Justin Golightly @SecretMovesMMA
Expressed genuine concern for his opponent then gave some shine to his bro after an exciting first round KO. Can't beat that. #Bellator202 https://t.co/RF161r4AsE
"I honestly think I hit a little too hard for my body frame," McDonald said. "I don't know how long I can keep doing this if I break my body every fight."
